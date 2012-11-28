By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN Nov 28 Saudi Arabia is about to deposit
$250 million with Jordan's Central Bank as part of an $800
million planned contribution to help the country's ailing
economy, Jordan's prime minister said on Wednesday.
Abdullah Ensour said the money is part of a bigger
five-year, $2.5 billion fund that the Gulf Arab countries
decided to set up last December at a summit in Riyadh to help
finance development projects in the kingdom. Morocco received a
similar commitment.
Economic instability in Jordan, a U.S. ally with the longest
border with Israel, comes at a volatile time for a region in
turmoil from Syria to Gaza.
Gulf donors such as Saudi Arabia, which rescued Jordan with
a cash injection of $1.4 billion a year ago, have held off from
giving direct budget support so far this year, with speculation
about the reasons ranging from heavy spending by Gulf nations to
stave off disaffection at home, concern about corruption in
Jordan, and more pressing regional priorities, according to
senior diplomats and economists.
But Ensour said a Saudi delegation which held talks in Amman
on Wednesday has now agreed to finance $487 million worth of
projects in the energy and water sectors and another $300
million worth of infrastructure projects would be approved by
year-end.
UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan
said last week the Gulf Arab states were looking at more ways to
help Jordan's ailing economy after a government decision earlier
this month to cut fuel subsidies sent energy prices soaring and
led to street protests, some of which turned violent.
Jordan will also soon be getting another $125 million from
Kuwait to finance projects slated for this year, Ensour said,
adding that the Gulf oil producer had already deposited $250
million with the country's monetary authorities in development
aid.
Ensour said the kingdom had also reached a memorandum of
understanding with Qatar to commit itself to extend up to $1.25
billion in project finance.
The country has so far largely avoided the kind of civil
unrest that has toppled four Arab heads of state in the last two
years, but rising energy bills after disruption to cheap gas
supplies from Egypt and a steep drop in foreign grants have
pushed the aid-dependent kingdom to the brink of economic
crisis.
Jordan hopes the fuel subsidy cuts will help show its
commitment to fiscal consolidation and win support from the
International Monetary Fund, Western and Arab aid, and help it
to tap capital markets in a Eurobond issue.
Economists have said Jordan's ability to maintain a costly
subsidy system and a bloated state bureaucracy, whose salaries
consume the bulk of state expenditure, is increasingly untenable
in the absence of large foreign capital inflows or infusions of
foreign aid.
It's annual budget deficit now stands at over $3 billion or
some 11 percent of GDP, and the government has been forced to
rely heavily on borrowing from domestic banks, having struggled
to reduce its budget deficit in order to secure a $2 billion
loan from the IMF.
Total public debt has increased 19 percent since last year
to $22 billion and is now 72 percent of GDP, while foreign
reserves have fallen by 34 percent to $6.85 billion since the
end of last year.