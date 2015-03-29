AMMAN, March 29 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade
and Finance, the country's second-largest lender, will
pay a dividend of 350 fils ($50 cents) per share on it's 2014
earnings, the company said in the agenda for its annual
shareholders meeting published on Sunday.
Housing Bank, whose main shareholder is Qatar National Bank
with more than 35 percent, will hold its annual
meeting on April 23. The bank paid a dividend of 300 fils on its
2013 earnings.
The bank reported in February 2014 net profit rose 16
percent to 123.9 million dinars ($175 million), led by growth in
its core banking activities and healthy performance in its
subsidiaries, including it's Syrian branch.
($1=0.709 dinars)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas)