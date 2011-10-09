AMMAN Oct 9 Jordan's year-on-year consumer price inflation rose to 4.8 percent in September, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Sunday.

Compared with a month earlier, the September consumer price index was up 0.2 due to a rise in transport, food and consumer items.

Yearly inflation has picked up since the start of the year on the back of oil and commodity prices but government subsidies have helped curb rises in some food prices. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)