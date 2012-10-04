* Decree issued on eve of big Islamist protest
* King Abdullah under pressure to speed reform pace
AMMAN Oct 4 Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday
dissolved the country's pro-government rubber stamp parliament,
a constitutional move to pave the way for elections expected
early next year.
The announcement was made on the eve of a rally organised by
the main Islamist opposition, the Muslim Brotherhood, which is
hoping to stage its largest demonstration on Friday since Arab
Spring-inspired protests erupted last year.
The Brotherhood and a coalition of tribal and other Islamist
groups have been pressing the monarch to speed up what they
consider to be the slow pace of political reform.
The royal decree dissolving parliament, which was carried by
state media, did not mention a date for the election that will
decide the makeup of the 120-member lower house of parliament.
King Abdullah has repeatedly said he wants elections to be
held later this year or at the latest early next year.
A conservative government led by Prime Minister Fayez
al-Tarawneh passed an electoral law last July that has angered
the country's main Islamist opposition, prompting it to say it
will boycott upcoming elections unless its demands for wider
representation are met.
The electoral law keeps intact a system that marginalises
the representation of Jordanians of Palestinians origin, on whom
Islamists rely on for their support, in favour of native
Jordanians who keep a tight grip on power and are the backbone
of the powerful security forces.
A boycott by the country's only effective opposition, the
Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim
Brotherhood, is threatening to damage the legitimacy of any
future parliament.