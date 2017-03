LONDON/MILAN Aug 21 Trafigura and BG Group will each deliver a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Jordan in October following a recent tender, trade sources said.

Trafigura will deliver the first of the two shipments scheduled for Oct. 6-7, a trader said.

BG Group would then deliver for the Oct. 12-13 slot. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Holmes)