* Jordan turns to IMF in absence of Gulf cash aid
* Budget strained by hefty subsidy bill
* Austerity policies prompting return of street protests
(Adds details and background)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, June 16 Jordan has entered talks with the
International Monetary Fund to borrow up to $1.4 billion,
Finance Minister Suleiman al-Hafez said on Saturday, to ease
strained public finances in the absence of help from its richer
Arab neighbours.
The request for funds comes as austerity policies are
prompting street protests by citizens concerned about subsidy
cuts and price hikes - a threat to stability in a kingdom that
saw months of protests from early last year inspired by the
"Arab Spring" uprisings.
Hafez told reporters Jordan would draw the funds from a new
IMF lending instrument known as the "Precautionary and Liquidity
Line", launched last November to give countries with relatively
good economic policies a short-term liquidity window.
Jordan had sought a $1.8-billion, five-year lending facility
in two tranches but the final amount would be less, Hafez said.
"The amount has gone down to $1.4 billion but until now
there is now set amount that we can draw from," Hafez said. He
gave no further details.
Last year, Jordan's subsidy-heavy economy was kept afloat by
a $1.4 billion cash injection from Saudi Arabia, a powerful ally
concerned about the uprisings around the region.
There was no similar pledge of Saudi support this year, and
some officials say that was what prompted the move to seek IMF
assistance.
Over the last decade, successive governments have adopted
expansionist policies characterised by sizable state subsidies
and salary increases. A further strain on public funds was
caused when new state jobs were created in an already bloated
public sector last year to head off greater unrest.
Jordan began an austerity drive last month, raising fuel and
electricity prices, imposing higher taxes on luxury goods and
increasing corporate taxes on banks and mining companies.
Islamist and tribal opposition groups held street protests
against price hikes on Friday and warned the authorities that
the austerity measures could trigger wider demonstrations and
even civil disorder in impoverished areas.
Hafez said the government would not touch subsidies on bread
or on cooking gas on which a majority of the country's 7 million
people, mostly on low incomes, depend. He also promised not to
raise electricity prices for the poor. But the measures already
introduced would not be repealed.
"We will not postpone any measures and the situation has
begun to stabilise and take on a reformist path. If it had not
been for these reforms in our subsidies programme we would have
faced more hurdles," Hafez said.
The first package of measures was expected to produce
savings of around 300 million dinars ($423 million), he said,
helping avoid the risk of a budget deficit soaring above 2
billion Jordanian dinars ($2.8 billion). The deficit target was
initially just 1.027 billion dinars or 4.6 percent of GDP.
Economists says Jordan's ability to maintain a big subsidy
system - which currently costs over $3 billion annually - and a
large state bureaucracy, whose salaries consume the bulk of the
$9.6 billion of state expenditure, was increasingly untenable in
the absence of large foreign capital inflows or infusions of
foreign aid.
($1 = 0.7093 Jordanian dinars)
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)