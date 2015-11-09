AMMAN Nov 9 Jordan named investment banker Omar Malhas as finance minister on Monday, replacing veteran economic policy maker Umayya Toukan in a surprise move just days after the government began talks on a new International Monetary Fund programme, officials said.

No reason was given for the abrupt move to drop U.S.- educated Toukan, who has held a string of senior posts in finance and is widely respected within the IMF and donor community. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)