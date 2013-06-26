UPDATE 1-Mozambique to seek partial debt restructuring, says prime minister
MAPUTO, March 1 Mozambique will seek to negotiate a restructuring of part of its debt, its prime minister said on Wednesday.
(Corrects to show outlook is stable, not negative)
NEW YORK, June 26 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Jordan's sovereign foreign currency government bond rating by two notches to B1 from Ba2 citing a deterioration in the Middle East nation's fiscal metrics and rising government debt.
The outlook on the credit is stable, Moody's said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
MAPUTO, March 1 Mozambique will seek to negotiate a restructuring of part of its debt, its prime minister said on Wednesday.
* S&P says lowered its rating on the state of Oklahoma's General Obligation (GO) bonds one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.