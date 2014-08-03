BRIEF-Alan Schwartz to retire from Superior Uniform Group
* President, Alan Schwartz, will retire from company effective March 31, 2017
AMMAN Aug 3 Jordan's Arab Potash Company , one of the world's largest producers of potash, posted a 54 percent drop in its half-year net profit to 43.2 million dinars ($61 mln) as a result of higher energy costs and lower global prices, the firm said on Sunday.
Sales fell 16 percent to 278 million dinars for the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, the firm said in a bourse statement.
($1=0.709 dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* CEO Patrick J. McHale's total compensation for 2016 was $5.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2m13PJb) Further company coverage:
* Moxian. Inc. Establishes strategic partnership with leading IT product wholesaler in Guangzhou