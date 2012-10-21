* Plot targeted shopping malls and Western diplomats
* Suspects had detonated trial explosives - security sources
* Militants had fought in Syria with rebels - sources
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Oct 21 Jordan has foiled a plot by an al
Qaeda-linked cell to bomb its shopping centres and assassinate
Western diplomats, state television said on Sunday, thwarting an
attempt to destabilise the key U.S. ally.
Security forces had detained 11 suspects, all Jordanians, in
connection with the plot, which envisaged carrying out attacks
in the capital Amman using smuggled weapons and explosives from
Syria, according to security officials cited by television.
The plot had been active since June.
Minister of Information Samih al Maaytah said the arrests
underscored the serious threat posed by radical "terror groups"
seeking to undermine the kingdom's long tradition of stability.
A key U.S. ally in the Middle East and Israel's peace
partner, Jordan enjoys close ties with Western intelligence
agencies and has often been targeted by al-Qaeda and other
Islamist militants.
The cell had targeted two major shopping malls in the
capital and was planning a bombing campaign in the capital's
affluent Abdoun neighbourhood, where many foreign embassies are
located.
A security source said the suspects had manufactured
explosives "aimed at inflicting the heaviest losses possible".
"The group was able to devise new types of explosives to be
used for the first time and planned to add TNT to increase their
destructive impact," said the source.
The same security source said there was a crucial link with
Syria where President Bashar al-Assad is battling to put down an
uprising against his family's rule.
"Their plans included getting explosives and mortars from
Syria," the security source told Reuters, saying the militants
had sought to strike at a time of regional upheaval when the
country's security establishment is over stretched.
"EXPLOSIVE BELTS"
The authorities said they had seized large quantities of
ammunition, machine guns and other items such as computers. The
militants were training to use "suicide bombers using explosive
belts and booby-trapped cars", said another security source.
Maaytah told reporters that members of the militant group
had spent some time in Syria, without saying when they had
returned to Jordan.
"This group arrived from Syria. They have been going in and
out," said Maaytah, explaining that the case had been
transferred to the state security prosecutor.
Another security source said the cell had been fighting for
"some period" alongside Islamist rebel groups in Syria.
Jordan has in recent months arrested scores of hardline
Islamist fundamentalists along its northern border with Syria as
they were about to cross into the country to join jihadist
groups fighting to overthrow Assad.
If Jordan allows Assad's opponents to aid the armed
uprising, Amman's security forces fear the Syrian government
could retaliate by sending agents to carry out bomb attacks
inside the country.
Intercepted electronic mail showed that the cell had
received advice from Iraqi Qaeda explosives experts.
Jordan regularly arrests Islamist suspects and puts them on
trial in military courts that human rights groups say are
illegal and lack proper legal safeguards. Many civic groups also
say many of the Islamist cases are politically motivated.
In 2005, al Qaeda claimed responsibility for three suicide
bombings that ripped through luxury hotels in Jordan's capital
killing dozens of people.