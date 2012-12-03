* Central bank raises deposit rate by 75 bps; third hike of 2012

* Acts to bolster dinar in face of unrest, uncertainty

* Bank also raises one-week repo rate by 50 bps

* Tightening should stem capital flight, say economists (Recasts, adding one week repo rise, banker quotes)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Dec 3 Jordan raised its overnight rate on dinar deposits on Monday by 75 basis points to 4 percent, acting to bolster the currency and guard against capital flight at a time of domestic unrest.

It was the third time the Central Bank of Jordan has raised the deposit rate this year as it seeks to encourage investments in dinar-denominated assets.

The bank said it also raised its one week repo rate, by 50 basis points to 4.25 percent.

Bankers said transfers of dinar assets into dollars have increased following nationwide protests last month after the government ended fuel subsidies, pushing through steep price hikes to keep a lid on a budget deficit that has widened to $3 billion.

The lifting of the subsidies was a condition for a $2 billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improving chances of foreign donor support for the ailing economy.

"The central bank is concerned about consolidating monetary stability and creating the right climate to spur domestic and foreign investment," it said in a statement.

Jordan faces a period of slow economic growth and investor sentiment has been soured further by the civil unrest.

Economists said the hike, which will hurt companies struggling during the downturn by raising cost of credit, showed policymakers were focused on bolstering the dinar's attractiveness rather than spurring the economy.

Bankers said the rise in the overnight dinar rate would push the differential between returns on three-month dinar and dollar deposits with commercial banks to above 4.5 percent, acting as a brake on capital flight.

"The central bank has no other instrument except to raise interest rates to protect the dinar," one banker said.

Jordan's $7 billion of foreign reserves have come under severe pressure from the wave of unrest triggered by the Arab Spring, falling to almost half their levels of a year ago, according to central bank data.

The bank said it kept other key interest rates unchanged, with the discount rate staying at 5.00 percent and the one day repo rate at 4.75 percent.

The bank raised rates last year after a period of cuts that ran from 2008, when it eased monetary policy to cushion the economy against the impact of the global financial crisis and to curb inflation.

Bankers predicted Monday's hikes could be followed by other rate increases and would bolster dinar accounts in a banking sector with over $34 billion deposits.

($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by John Stonestreet)