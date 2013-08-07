(Adds details and background)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN Aug 7 Jordan's central bank, cushioned by
a recent build-up in foreign reserves, cut its benchmark lending
rates for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday to
support its economy.
The quarter point rates cut reflects a more stable
environment than last year when social unrest in the country
prompted the bank to raise rates to guard against capital
flight.
While capital inflows are still depressed by turmoil in the
region, especially the civil war in neighbouring Syria, Jordan's
monetary authorities have been emboldened by a steady pickup in
foreign reserves to a current $10.7 billion.
The country has received at least $1.5 billion since last
year from Gulf countries who fear that political instability or
unrest in Jordan would spillover to their own countries.
Slight growth in tourism as Jordan benefits from tourists
who in more peaceful times may have gone to Syria, Lebanon or
Egypt, and a modest increase in remittances from Jordanians
living overseas have also helped boost foreign exchange reserves
this year.
The central bank cut its discount rate to 4.75 percent and
its repo rate to 4.5 percent. Overnight dinar rates, which banks
receive on excess liquidity they keep with the central bank,
fell to 3.75 percent.
"The decision was prompted by recent positive developments
of most of the economic fundamentals, reflecting monetary
stability, and a boost in the demand for Jordanian
dinar-denominated assets," the Central Bank of Jordan said in a
statement.
It had kept interest rates unchanged since December when it
raised overnight rates by 75 basis points to guard against
capital flight.
WORLD BANK LOAN
Foreign reserves plunged 37 percent last year. While they
have since improved ratings agency Moody's cut Jordan's credit
rating by two notches in June, citing still weak foreign
reserves as a factor.
The International Monetary Fund in April approved the second
tranche of a three-year $2 billion loan programme to help Jordan
push through economic reforms and the World Bank approved a #150
million loan last month to help the country cope with an influx
of refugees from Syria.
The central bank has vowed to bolster monetary stability as
Jordan faces relatively slow growth of less than 4 percent this
year, according to the IMF.
Jordan's monetary authorities have traditionally maintained
a high interest rate policy to preserve the attractiveness of
dinar-denominated assets and deter any excessive outflow of
dinars into dollars.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)