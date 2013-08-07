(Adds details and background)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN Aug 7 Jordan's central bank, cushioned by a recent build-up in foreign reserves, cut its benchmark lending rates for the first time in more than two years on Wednesday to support its economy.

The quarter point rates cut reflects a more stable environment than last year when social unrest in the country prompted the bank to raise rates to guard against capital flight.

While capital inflows are still depressed by turmoil in the region, especially the civil war in neighbouring Syria, Jordan's monetary authorities have been emboldened by a steady pickup in foreign reserves to a current $10.7 billion.

The country has received at least $1.5 billion since last year from Gulf countries who fear that political instability or unrest in Jordan would spillover to their own countries.

Slight growth in tourism as Jordan benefits from tourists who in more peaceful times may have gone to Syria, Lebanon or Egypt, and a modest increase in remittances from Jordanians living overseas have also helped boost foreign exchange reserves this year.

The central bank cut its discount rate to 4.75 percent and its repo rate to 4.5 percent. Overnight dinar rates, which banks receive on excess liquidity they keep with the central bank, fell to 3.75 percent.

"The decision was prompted by recent positive developments of most of the economic fundamentals, reflecting monetary stability, and a boost in the demand for Jordanian dinar-denominated assets," the Central Bank of Jordan said in a statement.

It had kept interest rates unchanged since December when it raised overnight rates by 75 basis points to guard against capital flight.

WORLD BANK LOAN

Foreign reserves plunged 37 percent last year. While they have since improved ratings agency Moody's cut Jordan's credit rating by two notches in June, citing still weak foreign reserves as a factor.

The International Monetary Fund in April approved the second tranche of a three-year $2 billion loan programme to help Jordan push through economic reforms and the World Bank approved a #150 million loan last month to help the country cope with an influx of refugees from Syria.

The central bank has vowed to bolster monetary stability as Jordan faces relatively slow growth of less than 4 percent this year, according to the IMF.

Jordan's monetary authorities have traditionally maintained a high interest rate policy to preserve the attractiveness of dinar-denominated assets and deter any excessive outflow of dinars into dollars. (Editing by Susan Fenton)