LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Jordan will consider issuing a sukuk
possibly this year after it sold a conventional bond, guaranteed
by a US government agency earlier this week, the country's
finance minister told IFR.
"We may issue a sukuk as long as it is within the framework
of our debt management plans. It's possible that we issue it
this year," Umayya Toukan said.
On Monday, Jordan priced a USD1.25bn seven-year bond backed
by the US Agency for International Development. The transaction
took the debt-to-GDP ratio up to 75.5%. The government would
like to keep the ratio at 80% or below, Toukan said.
"We still have some room. We don't have to take it up to 80%
of course, but we now have the burden of the Syrian refugee
situation to deal with. The regional problems are having an
effect on the local economy, so we have to manage the situation
very carefully," said Toukan, who was appointed finance minister
on March 30.
The sovereign priced the US AID-guaranteed 2020 bond at par
to yield 2.503%, setting the final spread at 60bp over US
Treasuries.
At that level, the bond came well inside Tunisia, which
issued a similar US AID-guaranteed seven-year note last year, a
deal which priced at 70bp over Treasuries and is trading at
87.5bp over.
"We will use the funds to manage our cash flow and budget
deficit," Toukan said.
The US AID guarantee was conditional upon certain economic
and political reforms that have been put into place already, and
the funds cannot be used for military purposes, he said.
Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan managed the trade.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)