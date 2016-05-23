UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 23 Jordan's central bank said on Sunday it had auctioned its first-ever sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, a five-year 75 million dinars ($105.9 million) deal to help finance purchases by state utility firm National Electric Power Company.
The sukuk, which used a cost-plus-profit arrangement known as murabaha, attracted 205 million dinars worth of bids paying a 3.5 percent profit rate, the central bank said.
Sovereign sales of sukuk could help broaden Jordan's sources of funding, giving it access to a large pool of Islamic investment funds in the Gulf region as well as enabling it to tap liquidity from domestic Islamic banks.
Jordan has a small but growing Islamic finance industry. In 2011, local company Al-Rajhi Cement issued an 85 million dinar, seven-year sukuk, the first in the country. Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank began operating in January 2010.
($1 = 0.7082 Jordanian dinars) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
