July 25 Regulators in Jordan have introduced a
set of long-awaited rules for the issuance of sukuk, or Islamic
bonds, paving the way for both the public and private sectors to
tap into growing demand for sharia-compliant investments.
Jordan is one of several Muslim-majority countries keen to
develop their domestic Islamic finance sector and the government
is studying a proposal to issue a sovereign sukuk, mirroring
efforts by Egypt and Tunisia.
In June, both Senegal and Britain issued sukuk, while
Luxembourg and Hong Kong have issuance plans.
Jordan's new rules cover the structuring, issuance and
trading of sukuk, according to a statement from its Securities
Commission late on Thursday.
The regulator held a seminar last month with banks and
underwriters to help them identify potential issuers.
The Kingdom has an established Islamic banking sector but
sukuk have been slow to appear. Local company Al-Rajhi Cement
has thus far been the only one to issue a sukuk, an 85 million
dinar deal in 2011.
Lawmakers passed legislation in 2012 allowing the government
to issue sukuk but the sector has been held back by, among other
things, legal limitations on the transfer of assets required to
underpin such transactions.
In April this year lawmakers cleared away those obstacles by
enacting two by-laws that allow sukuk to be issued without a
transfer of assets to special purpose vehicles, and specifying
the structures that can be used. These include ijara, mudaraba
and musharaka, all common Islamic finance formats.
Sukuk would be a welcome investment tool for Jordan's four
Islamic banks: Jordan Islamic Bank, Jordan Dubai
Islamic Bank, Islamic International Arab Bank and the
local unit of Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank.
