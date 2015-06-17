MILAN, June 17 Jordan's National Electric Power Company has awarded a recent tender for delivery of one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to commodities trading house Vitol, which will deliver the shipment in August, trade sources said.

Jordan launched the tender last week for delivery of volumes on August 14-17.

The transaction price was estimated at $7.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to one trader.

The price level marks a further slide in global spot LNG prices.

