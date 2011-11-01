AMMAN Nov 1 Jordan Telecom Group , the
country's sole fixed-line operator, said nine-month net profit
fell 5.4 percent due to lower gross operating income and a drop
in interest received on its deposits in banks.
The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a
51 percent stake, said on Tuesday profit fell to 65 million
dinars ($92 million).
Nine-month revenue from its integrated mobile, internet and
fixed line business rose 3.8 percent to 310.6 million dinars
from a year ago.
The firm said its subscriber base grew by 15 percent to 3.47
million due to higher demand for internet and data services.
($1=0.709 dinars)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Erica Billingham)