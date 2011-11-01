AMMAN Nov 1 Jordan Telecom Group , the country's sole fixed-line operator, said nine-month net profit fell 5.4 percent due to lower gross operating income and a drop in interest received on its deposits in banks.

The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, said on Tuesday profit fell to 65 million dinars ($92 million).

Nine-month revenue from its integrated mobile, internet and fixed line business rose 3.8 percent to 310.6 million dinars from a year ago.

The firm said its subscriber base grew by 15 percent to 3.47 million due to higher demand for internet and data services.

