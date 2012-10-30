AMMAN Oct 30 Jordan Telecom Group, the country's sole fixed-line operator, reported a 12.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months ending September 30 was 21 million dinars ($29.6 million), compared with 24.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago.

The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, saw its net income from its integrated mobile, internet and fixed line business fall 1.8 percent to 126.7 million dinars from a year ago.

