Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMMAN Oct 30 Jordan Telecom Group, the country's sole fixed-line operator, reported a 12.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
Net profit for the three months ending September 30 was 21 million dinars ($29.6 million), compared with 24.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago.
The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, saw its net income from its integrated mobile, internet and fixed line business fall 1.8 percent to 126.7 million dinars from a year ago.
($1= 0.709 dinars) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)