BRUSSELS, March 16 Irish building products group
Kingspan secured European Union regulatory approval on
Monday for its planned 315-million-euro ($333.2 million)
takeover of Belgian insulated panel maker Joris Ide Group.
The European Commission said the deal would not hurt
competition due to the presence of rivals such as ArcelorMittal
and Tata Steel in northwestern Europe.
"The merged entity will continue to face sufficiently strong
competition after the merger and customers will still have
sufficient alternative suppliers in all markets concerned," the
EU antitrust authority said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)