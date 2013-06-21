BRIEF-Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
June 21 Men's apparel and accessories retailer Jos A Bank Clothiers Inc said on Friday it was considering strategic options, including acquisitions, to fuel growth.
The company, established in 1905, said no timetable has been set for any acquisition.
Jos A Bank said it was being assisted by investment banking firm Financo LLC.
Rival Men's Wearhouse Inc on Wednesday ousted its Executive Chairman and founder George Zimmer and postponed its annual shareholder meeting in order to renominate existing directors without Zimmer.
Jos A Bank shares closed at $39.63 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
* Eyes on Luxottica's drop after lukewarm results (Updates)
MADRID, March 2 Spain's carmaking plants were "well-placed" in the takeover talks between PSA Group and General Motors' European arm, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday after speaking to a senior executive at PSA.