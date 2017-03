Feb 14 Men's clothing retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said it would acquire the Eddie Bauer clothing brand from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for an enterprise value of $825 million.

Jos. A. Bank will pay $564 million in cash and issue about 4.7 million new shares to Everest Topco LLC, the parent company of Eddie Bauer and a portfolio company of Golden Gate.

Jos. A. Bank expects the deal to immediately add to earnings, and said it expects the combined company's revenue to exceed $2.1 billion in 2014.