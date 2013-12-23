Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 23 Men's suit retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said its board has unanimously rejected the $1.5 billion bid by Men's Wearhouse Inc.
Men's Wearhouse offered to buy Jos. A. Bank in November, after rejecting a takeover offer from the smaller rival.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
March 1 Diet-soda maker Zevia is open to selling a stake but will not consider an outright sale of the company, despite getting numerous buyout offers from beverage companies and private equity firms, its chief executive said.
FRANKFURT, March 1 Bayer's sale of an 11 percent stake in chemicals subsidiary Covestro on the open market would not prevent the parent company from considering any takeover offers from industry players, Covestro's finance chief told Reuters.