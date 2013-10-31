Oct 31 Apparel retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers
said it would consider raising its $2.3 billion offer
for Men's Wearhouse Inc if the larger rival opens its
books.
Jos. A. Bank shares fell 5 percent, while Men's Wearhouse
shares were down 7 percent in noon trading.
The company offered to buy Men's Wearhouse in September for
$48 per share, but was swiftly rebuffed as the offer was deemed
"inadequate".
Jos. A. Bank did not disclose on Thursday the amount by
which it was willing to raise the offer, saying it would first
like to conduct limited due diligence to determine a justified
increase.
The company said it would cancel its proposal by Nov. 14 if
Men's Wearhouse did not enter into discussions.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)