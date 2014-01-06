Jan 6 Men's Wearhouse Inc launched an unsolicited cash tender offer for shares of retailer Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc, after its smaller rival rejected an earlier offer.

Men's Wearhouse said it had offered to acquire all outstanding shares of Jos. A. Bank for $57.50 per share, higher than its November offer of $55.

The tender offer will expire on March 28. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)