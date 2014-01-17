BRIEF-Magna announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid
Jan 17 Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc's board recommended on Friday that the company's shareholders reject a $1.61 billion hostile bid from Men's Wearhouse Inc , calling it inadequate.
Men's Wearhouse mounted a hostile bid for Jos. A. Bank earlier this month in an attempt to break the resistance of its smaller rival and pacify investors hungry for a merger of the suit retailers.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer