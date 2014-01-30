Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Jan 30 Suit retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc said on Thursday it was prepared, under certain conditions, to increase its offer for rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc .
Jos. A. Bank shares rose 3 percent to $56.50 in premarket trading.
In a letter to Jos. A. Bank's independent directors, Men's Wearhouse said it could raise its $1.61 billion, or $57.50 per share, offer if additional value was discovered through discussions or limited due diligence.
Men's Wearhouse also called on the directors to form a special committee to reconsider its hostile bid.
Jos. A. Bank urged shareholders to reject the offer earlier this month, calling it inadequate and opportunistic.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.