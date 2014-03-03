BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group's board cancels conference call originally scheduled on March 23
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
March 3 Men's Wearhouse Inc said it had entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc and received a draft merger agreement from the smaller company.
The two men's apparel retailers have agreed to exchange certain confidential information and to work in good faith to evaluate a potential combination, Men's Wearhouse said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian education firm Estácio Participações SA has hired ICTS Global Serviços de Consultoria Ltda to investigate a security breach that exposed emails exchanged between a top company executive and a legal adviser, a person briefed on the matter said.