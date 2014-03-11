BRIEF-iFabric signs agreement with strategic partners
* iFabric Corp - signing of an agreement with strategic partners
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the offer is at a premium of 5.1 percent, not 1.3 percent)
March 11 Men's Wearhouse Inc said it would acquire rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for about $1.8 billion, ending a five-month merger saga that started with Jos. A. Bank offering to buy its larger menswear rival.
The increased offer price of $65 per share represents a premium of 5.1 percent to Jos. A. Bank's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESSEN, Germany, March 13 Innogy is in "intense" talks with a group of carmakers, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Monday, hoping to be selected as a supplier of super-fast charging stations for electric vehicles across Europe.