* Second quarter EPS $0.83 vs est $0.73
* Sales up 12.9 pct to $260.3 mln
* Comparable store sales rose 6.1 pct
Aug 29 Men's apparel and accessories retailer
JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc's quarterly results handily
beat Wall Street estimates as customers flocked to buy its
products on the Internet and through catalogs.
Sales in the company's direct marketing segment, which
consists of the Internet and catalog call centers, rose 39.3
percent in the quarter.
As of fiscal 2011 the direct marketing segment accounted for
about 10 percent of total sales.
JoS A Bank, which sells men's tailored suits and shirts,
said the third quarter started out positively and the company
plans to open about 45 to 50 stores each in fiscal 2012 and
2013.
Earnings rose to $23.2 million, or 83 cents a share, in the
second quarter from $20.6 million, or 74 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Sales rose 12.9 percent to $260.3 million. Comparable store
sales increased 6.1 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post
earnings of 73 cents on a revenue of $251.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JoS A Bank shares closed at $41.63 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.