TIMELINE-GM falls out of love with Opel, sells it to Peugeot

FRANKFURT, March 6 Following is a chronology of Opel's history and its sale to Peugeot: 1863: Adam Opel set up a sewing machine workshop in the western German town of Russelsheim. He later made bicycles as well. 1899: Opel's sons, who took over the business, bought a car factory. They built their first automobile that year. 1928: Opel claimed the spot as Germany's biggest carmaker, with a market share of 38 percent. 1929: General Motors bought Opel. 1962: The company built a fa