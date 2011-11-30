* Q3 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.51

* Q3 rev $209.6 mln vs est $196 mln

* Q3 same-store sales rise 14.6 pct

* Says same-store sales fell in November

* Shares fall 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, share movement)

Nov 30 Men's apparel and accessories retailer JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc warned of a slow start to its holiday quarter as same-store sales slipped in November , dragging its shares down about 5 percent in morning trade.

JoS A Bank, which sells products ranging from men's tailored suits to shoes and belts, said it has tweaked its December merchandising and marketing plans to attract shoppers.

"December is a key month for (JoS A Bank) and results could offset a slow start to the period," Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Margaret Whitfield wrote in a client note.

Whitfield, however, cut her fourth-quarter earnings estimate for the company by 8 cents to $1.61 per share, citing weak November same-store sales.

Like many retailers, JoS A Bank, which posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, has been offering discounts to lure bargain-hungry shoppers amid rising costs and a shaky economy.

Hampstead, Maryland-based JoS A Bank, known for its tailored clothing, caters mostly to professional men, with 552 stores in 43 states and the District of Columbia, and an e-commerce website.

Third-quarter profit came in at 54 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of 51 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales jumped 21 percent to $209.6 million, while same-store sales -- or those at stores open at least a year -- rose 14.6 percent. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $196 million.

JoS A Bank shares were trading down about 4 percent at $49.17 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $48.85 earlier. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)