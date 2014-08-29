Aug 29 Josef Manner & Comp AG : * Says H1 revenue EUR 82.9 million versus EUR 90.2 million year ago * Says H1 operating loss EUR 1.0 million versus profit of EUR 5.2 million year

ago * Says H1 loss EUR 1.69 million versus profit EUR 4.53 million year ago * Says expects positive profit before tax for 2014, but it would not achieve

ago * Says expects positive profit before tax for 2014, but it would not achieve level of previous year