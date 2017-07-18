Jost-Werke shares to be issued at 26-28 eur/shr - banks

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Shares in German truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke will be issued at 26 to 28 euros ($30.11-$32.42) a share, the lower half of the placement range, the banks leading the private share placement said on Tuesday.

Jost-Werke, which plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday, last week set the placement range at 25 to 31 euros.

The IPO is being run by JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.