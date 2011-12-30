BRUSSELS Dec 30 More than 100 journalists
or other media staff were killed in 2011, up from last year's
toll, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on
Friday, calling on U.N. Secretary General Bank Ki-moon to act to
help protect the profession.
Violence against the media was worst in Pakistan, Iraq and
Mexico, each of which saw 11 deaths.
One of those killed in Iraq was a freelance working for
Reuters Sabah al-Bazee.
In total, 106 were killed in 2011, compared with 94 in 2010.
In addition, 20 journalists or other media staff, died in
accidents and natural disasters, the IFJ said.
Most of those named by IFJ were frontline journalists. The
rest were cameramen, drivers and other media support staff.
The Brussels-based IFJ blamed the 2011 death toll on
governments' failure to protect journalists and punish those
responsible for violence against them.
It has written to the U.N. secretary general calling for
action.
"In a situation where governments are in denial or
indifferent to what has become a regular pattern of targeted
killings of journalists, it is incumbent upon yourself and the
United Nations to remind them of their responsibility to protect
journalists," IFJ President Jim Boumelha wrote in a letter to
Ban made public on Friday.
The IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 131
countries around the world.
Earlier this month, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported
66 journalists had been killed worldwide in 2011 and said
Pakistan had been the second most dangerous country for news
coverage for the second year running.
