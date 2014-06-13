US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as 'Trump trade' fizzles
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
TORONTO, June 13 Canadian exploration and production company Journey Energy Inc said on Friday it plans to raise C$198 million ($182 million) via an initial public offering and secondary offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The offering of 16.5 million shares, which priced at C$12 a share, is being underwritten and led by BMO Nesbitt Burns and CIBC World Markets Inc.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company is selling 14 million shares from its treasury, while its principal shareholder PSP Investments - a large Canadian pension fund manager - is selling 2.5 million shares that it controls. PSP will continue to retain a stake of about 30 percent in the company following the close of the offer.
The company expects to receive net proceeds of about C$157 million from the initial public offering, along with about C$10 million in proceeds from a separate private placement offering.
The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down some of its outstanding debt.
($1 = 1.0857 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
