Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Komatsu Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global Inc for about $2.9 billion in a bid to strengthen its core mining equipment business.
Komatsu said in a statement it would buy 100 percent of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Joy Global for $23.8 per share, with the transaction expected to close in mid-2017.
It plans to finance the acquisition with funds on hand and bank loans, and has no plans now to increase capital, Komatsu said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.