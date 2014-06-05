June 5 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower demand for underground mining equipment.

Net income fell to $74.0 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 2, from $181.6 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Orders for underground mining machinery dropped 31 percent to $488 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)