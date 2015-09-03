BRIEF-Bombardier to supply 27 additional metro trains to Kuala Lumpur
* Bombardier and Hartasuma to transform mobility in kuala lumpur with 27 additional innovia metro 300 trains
Sept 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as customers cut spending due to weak prices.
The company's net income fell to $44.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Joy Global earned 54 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $792.2 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Bombardier and Hartasuma to transform mobility in kuala lumpur with 27 additional innovia metro 300 trains
FRANKFURT, March 27 German engineering group Siemens said it was committed for the long term to Britain, which will begin the formal process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday.