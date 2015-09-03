(Adds details, forecast, estimates)

Sept 3 Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc , which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from coal miners, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast as customers cut spending due to weak prices.

The company also said on Thursday that its restructuring charges could as much as double as it takes additional cost cut measures to cope with falling demand.

Joy Global has cut jobs and lowered production among other measure to try to adapt to the slowing demand that has led to company's revenue declining for the 10th quarter in a row in the three months ended July 31.

The company said it expects additional restructuring charges of $10-$20 million in the current quarter. It had earlier forecast charges of $15-$20 million for the full year.

Joy Global said it expects to earn $1.80 per share in 2015 on revenue of $3.1 billion.

In June, the company had said it expected to hit the lower end of its full-year earnings forecast of $2.50 to $3.00 per share and revenue forecast of $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.43 per share on revenue $3.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coal companies have been hurt by weak demand for thermal coal as utilities have switched to cheap and abundantly available natural gas.

Sluggish demand from Europe and Asia, especially China, has also weighed on prices of metallurgical or steel-making coal.

Joy Global's overall bookings fell 31 percent in the third quarter.

Net income fell to $44.9 million, or 46 cents per share, from $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Joy Global earned 54 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9.5 percent to $792.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 61 cents on revenue $798.7 million.

Up to Wednesday's close of $22.13, Joy Global's stock had fallen about 52 percent this year, compared with an 18 percent fall in the S&P 500 construction machinery & heavy trucks index . (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)