Oct 6 Joy Global Inc JOYG.N on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JOY GLOBAL INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.151 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.235 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 325 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS