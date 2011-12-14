* Says new project pipeline will be hurt due to the sluggish
economy
* Q4 EPS from cont ops $1.83 vs est of $1.86
* Shares fall 13 pct
(Adds conference call comments)
Dec 14 Joy Global Inc said a
sluggish economy is preventing its mining customers from
embarking on new projects, and warned of slowing demand and
sales growth in 2012.
Shares of the mining equipment maker, which also reported a
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, fell as much as 13
percent to $73.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The industry will be cautious and measured," Chief
Executive Officer Michael Sutherlin said on a conference call
with analysts.
"Existing projects will proceed... However, they will
probably be slowing the projects entering the pipeline until the
macros provide a clearer positive direction."
Companies such as Joy Global prospered in 2010 on strong
demand for commodities, especially copper, but current economic
uncertainties in the United States and Europe are tempering
demand.
The Milwaukee-based company forecast 2012 earnings of
$7.00-$7.40 a share and revenue of $5.3-$5.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.19 a share and
revenue of $5.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Joy Global's outlook indicates it expects revenue to grow by
about 23 percent in 2012, slower than the 25 percent growth in
2011.
CEO Sutherlin said the company could also see some slowdown
in aftermarket demand, as customers keep their supply balanced
with demand due to the economy.
However, he said the company plans to invest more in
manufacturing capacity and field-service infrastructure in
preparation for strong long-term demand.
Joy Global, known for its giant shovels and draglines,
raised its capital expenditure budget for 2012 by $50 million to
$200 million.
It has a new facility under construction in China. The
company is also in the process of acquiring International Mining
Machinery Holdings Ltd in China.
Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $75.52 in
afternoon trade on Wednesday. They have gained 47 percent of
their value since touching a year low in October.
