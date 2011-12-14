* Says new project pipeline will be hurt due to the sluggish economy

* Q4 EPS from cont ops $1.83 vs est of $1.86

* Shares fall 13 pct (Adds conference call comments)

Dec 14 Joy Global Inc said a sluggish economy is preventing its mining customers from embarking on new projects, and warned of slowing demand and sales growth in 2012.

Shares of the mining equipment maker, which also reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, fell as much as 13 percent to $73.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The industry will be cautious and measured," Chief Executive Officer Michael Sutherlin said on a conference call with analysts.

"Existing projects will proceed... However, they will probably be slowing the projects entering the pipeline until the macros provide a clearer positive direction."

Companies such as Joy Global prospered in 2010 on strong demand for commodities, especially copper, but current economic uncertainties in the United States and Europe are tempering demand.

The Milwaukee-based company forecast 2012 earnings of $7.00-$7.40 a share and revenue of $5.3-$5.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.19 a share and revenue of $5.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Joy Global's outlook indicates it expects revenue to grow by about 23 percent in 2012, slower than the 25 percent growth in 2011.

CEO Sutherlin said the company could also see some slowdown in aftermarket demand, as customers keep their supply balanced with demand due to the economy.

However, he said the company plans to invest more in manufacturing capacity and field-service infrastructure in preparation for strong long-term demand.

Joy Global, known for its giant shovels and draglines, raised its capital expenditure budget for 2012 by $50 million to $200 million.

It has a new facility under construction in China. The company is also in the process of acquiring International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd in China.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $75.52 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. They have gained 47 percent of their value since touching a year low in October. (Reporting by Divya Sharma, Bijoy Koyitty and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))