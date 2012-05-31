May 31 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit, but cut its 2012 earnings outlook.

Joy Global said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $7.15 to $7.45 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.40 to $7.80 per share.

It also cut its fiscal 2013 revenue outlook to between $5.5 billion and $5.7 billion, from a range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.

The company said new orders fell 19 percent to $1.23 billion in the second quarter.

Net income rose to $213.6 million, or $2.00 per share, in the quarter-ended April from $162 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 45 percent to $1.54 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $59.05 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)