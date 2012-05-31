BRIEF-Copper Mountain qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit, but cut its 2012 earnings outlook.
Joy Global said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $7.15 to $7.45 per share, down from its prior outlook of $7.40 to $7.80 per share.
It also cut its fiscal 2013 revenue outlook to between $5.5 billion and $5.7 billion, from a range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.
The company said new orders fell 19 percent to $1.23 billion in the second quarter.
Net income rose to $213.6 million, or $2.00 per share, in the quarter-ended April from $162 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 45 percent to $1.54 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $59.05 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 21 PSA Group will honour existing agreements and job guarantees in place at all Opel sites if its proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division goes through, the French carmaker said on Tuesday after talks with German unions.