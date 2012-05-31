(Refiles to fix grammar in paragraph 2)
* Sees flat revenue for few quarters
* Q2 new orders fall 19 pct
* Cuts 2012 EPS outlook to $7.15-$7.45 from $7.40-$7.80
* Cuts 2012 rev view $5.5-$5.7 bln from $5.6-$5.8 bln
* Shares down 10 pct
May 31 U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global
Inc said it expects its order rate to moderate and
revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters as customers
put expansions on hold to cope with lower demand for
commodities.
Joy Global shares fell 10 percent to $53.30 to their lowest
in 21 months on Thursday morning. They have fallen 21 percent
since the beginning of this year.
Joy Global said new orders fell 19 percent to $1.23 billion
in the second quarter. Bookings for underground mining machinery
fell 38 percent, while those for surface mining equipment fell
more than 20 percent.
"Current quarter bookings reflect the anticipated decline in
demand for original equipment going into the U.S. market, but
also include the normal lumpiness in timing that is
characteristic of international projects," Chief Executive Mike
Sutherlin said.
Joy Global reduced its earnings estimate for fiscal 2012 to
$7.15-$7.45 per share from $7.40-$7.80 per share and its revenue
outlook to between $5.5 billion and $5.7 billion from a range of
$5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.
The company said concerns regarding the Eurozone, slower
growth expectations in China and moderate growth in U.S. have
reduced demand for mined commodities.
A relatively mild winter has reduced demand for electricity,
and low natural gas prices have prompted power companies to turn
away from coal. To cope, U.S. coal producers have cut output.
"Weakness in U.S. coal has been well publicized while China
and the macroeconomic environment in general have served as
headwinds," William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria said.
Aftermarket demand, which is tied to the sales of spare
parts and components, was also modest in the quarter. Orders in
the category remained almost flat at $758.4 million.
The company said softness in the U.S. aftermarket orders is
not expected to be completely offset by strength in
international markets. Softness in the segment will impact 2012
revenues by $100 million, it said.
Second-quarter net income rose to $213.6 million, or $2.00
per share, in the second quarter from $162 million, or $1.52 per
share, a year earlier. The company earned $2.04 per share from
continuing operations.
Net sales rose 45 percent to $1.54 billion in the quarter
ended April.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.95 per share on
revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Joy Global shares were down 7 percent at $54.49 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)