BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
Aug 28 Joy Global Inc, a maker of mining equipment, reported a lower profit for the third quarter and said orders fell 36 percent due to global oversupply.
The company said it expected orders to remain weak and, therefore, was stepping up cost cutting.
Net income fell 5 percent to $183.2 million, or $1.71 per share, in the quarter ended July 26 from $193.6 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier. Revenue dropped 5 percent to $1.32 billion.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.