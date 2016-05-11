May 11 Joyoung Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ilDyyT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)