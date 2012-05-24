LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan ABCP conduits bought a GBP750m consumer loan ABS deal last month, according to data from Moody's.

The deal suggests that the US bank continues to add European structured finance exposure to sit alongside its large UK and Dutch RMBS book, but opts to fund these shorter dated assets through its conduits instead.

The most likely candidate for the GB750m unsecured consumer loan deal is Lloyds Bank's Performer Financing 2012-2, which settled May 3 and was sized at GBP750m. It matures June 2018.

According to Moody's, the transaction is shared between Chariot Funding LLC and Jupiter Securitization Company, multiseller partially supported programmes sponsored by JP Morgan. There is minimum 30% overcollateralisation in the deal, and the transaction is partially supported by a GBP-denominated liquidity line from JP Morgan.

The last surveillance notes available for Chariot and Jupiter from Moody's suggest the conduits also fund UK credit card ABS as well as consumer loans.

Jupiter's largest partially supported exposure is "An Aaa rated note issued out of a master trust" backed by "a portfolio of receivables from MasterCard and VISA-branded revolving credit cards from obligors located in Great Britain".

Chariot's second largest partially supported exposure has the same description. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)