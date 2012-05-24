LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan ABCP
conduits bought a GBP750m consumer loan ABS deal last month,
according to data from Moody's.
The deal suggests that the US bank continues to add European
structured finance exposure to sit alongside its large UK and
Dutch RMBS book, but opts to fund these shorter dated assets
through its conduits instead.
The most likely candidate for the GB750m unsecured consumer
loan deal is Lloyds Bank's Performer Financing 2012-2, which
settled May 3 and was sized at GBP750m. It matures June 2018.
According to Moody's, the transaction is shared between
Chariot Funding LLC and Jupiter Securitization Company,
multiseller partially supported programmes sponsored by JP
Morgan. There is minimum 30% overcollateralisation in the deal,
and the transaction is partially supported by a GBP-denominated
liquidity line from JP Morgan.
The last surveillance notes available for Chariot and
Jupiter from Moody's suggest the conduits also fund UK credit
card ABS as well as consumer loans.
Jupiter's largest partially supported exposure is "An Aaa
rated note issued out of a master trust" backed by "a portfolio
of receivables from MasterCard and VISA-branded revolving credit
cards from obligors located in Great Britain".
Chariot's second largest partially supported exposure has
the same description.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)