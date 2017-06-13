UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 13 The asset management division of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Brad Demong and Leander Christofides as co-chief investment officers of a new global special situations group in its alternatives business.
Demong and Christofides, who will be based in New York and London respectively, most recently managed JPMorgan's leverage and distressed private side research and trading for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.