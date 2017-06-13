June 13 The asset management division of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Brad Demong and Leander Christofides as co-chief investment officers of a new global special situations group in its alternatives business.

Demong and Christofides, who will be based in New York and London respectively, most recently managed JPMorgan's leverage and distressed private side research and trading for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)