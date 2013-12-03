BRIEF-Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
* Equinix acquires 34 acres of land in Ashburn for interconnection data center expansion
LONDON Dec 3 JP Morgan received 7 million pounds ($11 million) in fees for advising the Co-operative Bank on its takeover of the Britannia Building Society, one of its top executives told lawmakers on Tuesday.
5 million pounds of the fees were contingent on the deal going through, Tim Wise, managing director of UK investment banking at JP Morgan told Britain's Treasury Select Committee (TSC).
Co-op's takeover of Britannia in 2009 saddled it with a portfolio of souring property loans and contributed to the 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall which has led the bank to fall under the control of hedge funds.
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc. shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
* Avalonbay communities sells 684-unit gaithersburg, maryland, apartment complex for $117 million