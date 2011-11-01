by Clinton Townsend

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (LPC) - JP Morgan today named Andy O'Brien and Jim Casey as co-heads of its Global Debt Capital Markets, according to an internal memo obtained by Thomson Reuters LPC.

JP Morgan (JPM.N) will combine its Debt Capital Markets and Syndicated Leveraged Finance businesses into one global group called Global Debt Capital Markets, according to the memo.

The bank also will combine its regional equity capital markets businesses into a single Global Equity Capital Markets group managed by Vis Raghavan, who will continue to be based in London.

O'Brien and Casey will jointly manage origination of JP Morgan's high grade and high yield debt across the loan and bond markets.

"These changes will leverage the strength of our significant local knowledge and execution quality while increasing connectivity across our product teams globally," said Jeff Urwin, JP Morgan's global head of investment banking, in the memo.

O'Brien, Casey and Raghavan will all report to Urwin.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Clinton Townsend; Tel: 646-223-6809)