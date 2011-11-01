by Clinton Townsend
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (LPC) - JP Morgan today named Andy O'Brien
and Jim Casey as co-heads of its Global Debt Capital Markets,
according to an internal memo obtained by Thomson Reuters LPC.
JP Morgan (JPM.N) will combine its Debt Capital Markets and
Syndicated Leveraged Finance businesses into one global group
called Global Debt Capital Markets, according to the memo.
The bank also will combine its regional equity capital
markets businesses into a single Global Equity Capital Markets
group managed by Vis Raghavan, who will continue to be based in
London.
O'Brien and Casey will jointly manage origination of JP
Morgan's high grade and high yield debt across the loan and
bond markets.
"These changes will leverage the strength of our
significant local knowledge and execution quality while
increasing connectivity across our product teams globally,"
said Jeff Urwin, JP Morgan's global head of investment banking,
in the memo.
O'Brien, Casey and Raghavan will all report to Urwin.
(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter
Clinton Townsend; Tel: 646-223-6809)