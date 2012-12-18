NEW YORK Dec 18 In October 2010, when JP Morgan first mooted a U.S. exchange-traded copper fund, it looked like a no-brainer.

Chinese demand was booming again after the financial crisis; analysts saw a global market in which demand was far outstripping supply; copper prices were halfway through a seven-month rally to a record $10,000 a tonne. Best of all, the Wall Street bank had just bought one of the world's preeminent metal warehousing firms, Henry Bath, further profiting from storing the metal that would be used to back the first ETF of its kind.

But after a contentious two-year effort to win regulatory approval, which JP Morgan finally secured late on Friday, circumstances are dramatically different.

Investors have pulled billions of dollars from commodity markets, no longer so certain they will outperform traditional investments or hedge inflation; the copper market is facing its first surplus in four years amid uncertainty over demand from China, the world's largest consumer; talk of a commodities super-cycle has yielded to two years of flatlined prices.

Even the vaunted Henry Bath warehouses are a topic of debate with the Federal Reserve, which typically bars banks from owning companies or assets outside the financial industry.

The JPM XF Physical Copper Trust -- which is expected to be launched on the NYSE ARCA platform within two to three months -- is no longer expected to quickly lure billions of latent dollars of retail and institutional capital in the same way that the SPDR Gold Trust did over the past 8 years, analysts say.

"I'm not sure there's net positive demand that's all of a sudden going to materialize because of the product," said David Goerz, chief investment officer of HighMark Capital Management in San Francisco, a company that manages wealth portfolios for individual and institutional investors.

"Two years after what was a very popular trade, I'm not sure it means very much to the market at this point."

Even one of the biggest selling points of the $160 billion copper market has largely evaporated in recent years: once regarded as the ultimate barometer of global economic conditions because it is used in everything from plumbing to electric wiring, prices are now whipsawed regularly by a host of factors with little bearing on the industrial economy.

A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment on marketing plans for the ETF or a timeline for launching the product.

FRENZY TO YAWN

In late 2010, many analysts attributed some of the copper market's surge from $6,000 to over $10,000 a tonne to fears the JP Morgan fund would hoard a vast stockpile of metal off the market, starving end users of their raw material.

Two other fund providers also applied for permission to launch similar products, hoping to attract interest from mom-and-pop retail investors, who may be wary of trading futures markets, and pension funds that can't invest in derivatives, and want the added security of owning the physical metal.

But on Monday, after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it would green light the fund despite years of complaint from consumers, prices barely budged from $8,000. Talk, instead, was of averting the U.S. "fiscal cliff".

Concerns about China's slowing growth have inhibited buying of late. The materials needed to build an emerging nation's infrastructure, such as copper, wane as the economy matures.

So even though data showed that China's vast manufacturing sector grew in early December at its fastest pace in 14 months, the boost for copper is no longer in the double-digits. Michael Widmer, an analyst with Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, expects demand to grow at 5 percent this year and next.

Many point to the weak performance of ETF Securities' own product in London as evidence of wan appetite.

ETF Securities' physically backed copper fund, launched in December 2010, has only amassed investments representing just about 1,950 tonnes of copper worth about $16 million at today's prices. At its peak in March it held under $60 million worth.

That compares with over 43 million ounces of gold -- worth $73 billion -- held in the largest gold-backed ETF.

As with any new product, liquidity begets liquidity, and without enough volume it is unlikely to attract the investors that proved crucial to the success of the precious metals ETFs.

"I won't be investing in it until the market cap is up to $1 billion," said Charles Gradante, co-founder of New York's Hennessy Group, which invests in commodity hedge funds.

That's 125,000 tonnes of copper, about 40 percent as much as stored in the warehouses of the London Metals Exchange, the 135-year-old benchmark for the global metal.

UNLIKELY FREEPORT BOOST

To be sure, it is dangerous to count copper out. A rapid recovery in the Chinese economy could boost short-term demand; longer-term there are still few good substitutes.

One unlikely ray of hope emerged just two weeks ago, however: copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's decision to diversify into energy with a $9 billion deal to buy Plains Exploration & Production and McMoRan Exploration Co.

As the only pure-play copper mining equity, Freeport had been a darling among investors who wanted exposure to copper without the daunting prospects of complicated futures. Disgruntled shareholders may defect to the ETF instead, some say.

Still, the size of that potential market is small compared with the hedge funds that transformed copper futures into one of the most popular commodities about seven years ago.

"If you had an extremely bullish story for the copper market then certainly there would be a better case for the product," said Nicholas Snowdon, base metals analyst at Barclays.

Once one of the most bullish banks in the industry, Barclays last week cut its copper prices forecast for 2013 by 6 percent, and sees prices dropping to $7,500 in 2014.

"Even so, apart from the argument that there are some institutional investors that can't invest in derivatives and previously gained exposure to copper through Freeport, the case for significant uptake is extremely limited." (Editing by Jonathan Leff and Ed Davies)